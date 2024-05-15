DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Malvina

Point Ephémère
Wed, 15 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MALVINA fait office d’exception dans l’industrie musicale : pianiste, compositrice, arrangeuse, productrice, chanteuse et pole dancer, cheffe d’orchestre et domina. Artiste accomplie, naviguant entre la pop, l’électro, le punk rock, le métal, la techno et...

Tout public
Présenté par Uni-T Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Malvina

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.