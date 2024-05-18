DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝐃𝐚𝐥𝐢́ est un jeune artiste de 21 ans, dont les inspirations s’étendent de la chanson française au RnB US. Accompagné de son compositeur Kura, l’artiste développe une esthétique à la croisée des chemins entre rap et chanson, mêlant thématiques fortes et...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.