Top track

Dalí - Valentina

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DALI

Rockstore
Sat, 18 May, 7:30 pm
GigsMontpellier
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dalí - Valentina
Got a code?

About

𝐃𝐚𝐥𝐢́ est un jeune artiste de 21 ans, dont les inspirations s’étendent de la chanson française au RnB US. Accompagné de son compositeur Kura, l’artiste développe une esthétique à la croisée des chemins entre rap et chanson, mêlant thématiques fortes et...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Based MTP Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dalí

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.