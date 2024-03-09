Top track

Jessy Lanza - It Means I Love You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hyperdub XX Years | Milano

BASE Milano
Sat, 9 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsMilano
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jessy Lanza - It Means I Love You
Got a code?

About

Siamo orgogliosi ed emozionati nel presentare l'unica data italiana del party-tour celebrativo per i 20 anni della label di musica elettronica con base a Londra HYPERDUB, fondata da Kode9.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Offbeat SRLS.

Lineup

Kode9, Jessy Lanza, Lee Gamble

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.