Top track

Path of Devotion

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Polar inertia release concert

La Gaité Lyrique
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€27.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Path of Devotion
Got a code?

About

POLAR INERTIA live & U2P050

ULWHEDNAR live (AL& VARG) & MALO

VEL (Ambient Live)

ANTHONY LINELL Live & MALO

Après 8 ans de silence, l'énigmatique projet Polar Inertia revient sur le label Northern Electronics d'Anthony Linell & Varg, et s’installe le...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE & FUTURS PROCHES
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Polar Inertia, Ulwhednar, Vel and 1 more

Venue

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.