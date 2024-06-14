Top track

High On Fire - Rumors Of War

High On Fire

Islington Assembly Hall
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
High On Fire - Rumors Of War
About

“Grammy-award winning power trio HIGH ON FIRE are a supersonic exercise in conquest by volume. Equal parts molten metal and earthquake panic, HIGH ON FIRE's Motorhead-meets-Slayer roar is outrageously loud and absolutely punishing. Guitarist/vocalist Matt...

Presented by Desertscene.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

High On Fire

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

