Deap Vally

La Maroquinerie
Fri, 24 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€21.42

About

2024 sera l’année du chant du cygne pour Deap Vally. L’un des duos les plus explosifs de la scène rock US de ces 10 dernières années vient d’annoncer sa tournée d’adieu, et se produira une dernière fois devant le public français, le 24 mai à la Maroquineri...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par RADICAL PRODUCTION.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deap Vally

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

