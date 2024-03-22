DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sistema de entretenimiento es un grupo de arcade punk que mezcla sonidos de sintetizador y bases electrónicas con riff de guitarra acelerados. Su fórmula es simple, sonidos de guitarra sin distorsión, voces aniñadas, y sintetizadores pegadizos.
