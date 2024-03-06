DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mars Arts DC Free Concert Series Feat. Moonshine Society

Songbyrd
Wed, 6 Mar, 7:00 pm
Moonshine Society is the offspring of three promising young music scholars who came together at Boston’s renown Berklee College of Music. Of like minds and musical passions, they united in 2009 to create their own brand of soulful blues, roots rock and old...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
Moonshine Society

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

