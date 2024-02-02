Top track

Francesco Sacco & Cult Of Magic - TECHNO BERLINESE

Cult of Magic Techno Live Set + Video Premiere

Plastic
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:45 pm
DJMilano
Free

About

Torna al Plastic il live set del collettivo Cult of Magic (Francesco Sacco e Luca Pasquino), una serata di musica techno suonata completamente dal vivo con sintetizzatori analogici, drum machine e strumenti acustici. Una notte su uno dei dancefl*...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Cult of Magic.
Lineup

Francesco Sacco, Cult of Magic

Venue

Plastic

Via Gargano, 15, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

