Top track

Mary Timony - Dominoes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mary Timony

Eulogy
Sun, 28 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$27.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mary Timony - Dominoes
Got a code?

About

Eulogy Presents: Mary Timony

Sunday, July 28th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Mary Timony

“As an artist, you have to keep dealing with your shit. Otherwise, you can’t keep making your art.”

—Mary Timony

For m...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mary Timony

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.