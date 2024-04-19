Top track

St. Christopher - All Of A Tremble

St Christopher

Supersonic Records
Fri, 19 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€14.50

About

ST CHRISTOPHER (Indie pop - York, UK)

Dans le milieu indie, St. Christopher est une énigme, un groupe mystérieux qui tourne autour des talents de chanteur et de compositeur de Glenn Melia, membre fondateur.

Situé à l'intersection entre britpop et indi*...

Présenté par Supersonic.
Lineup

St. Christopher

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

