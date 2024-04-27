Top track

Babel

Poly-Math

Rough Trade Bristol
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Blowout Presents

Poly-Math have been a mainstay in the math and prog rock scene since their formation in 2013, having released a string of acclaimed albums and EPs that have remained influential to grassroots bands in the genre starting up t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blowout Nights.
Lineup

Poly-Math

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

