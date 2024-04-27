DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Blowout Presents
- Poly-Math -Poly-Math have been a mainstay in the math and prog rock scene since their formation in 2013, having released a string of acclaimed albums and EPs that have remained influential to grassroots bands in the genre starting up t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.