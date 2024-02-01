DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Walls of Jerusalem

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
1 Feb - 2 Feb
DJParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Le jeudi 1er février, on fête la sortie du nouveau projet one-riddim "Heartical & BDF present : Walls Of Jerusalem" !

Entrée gratuite ! Vinyls, boissons et restauration disponibles sur place.

Tout public
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Heartical

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.