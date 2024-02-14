Top track

Theo Williams - HYPER BEAUTY

LOVE IN THE PIT: THEO WILLIAMS/NOA SORELE/RO NOVA

The Victoria
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Description:

BIG TIN PRESENTS: LOVE IN THE PIT w/:

THEO WILLIAMS

NOA SORELE

RO NOVA

Free Entry!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Big Tin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ro Nova, Noa

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

