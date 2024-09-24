Top track

Paint Me Silver

Pond

Papillon
Tue, 24 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£28.05

About

Originally formed in the turn of the 2010’s, as “a Royal Trux-cum-Cream power trio,” fronted by Allbrook with Jay Watson and Joe Ryan, Pond added Jamie Terry shortly afterwards, with James Ireland later rounding out the irrepressible five-piece. Ever proli...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pond

Venue

Papillon

61 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

