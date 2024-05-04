Top track

RhymSter - L's

Can't Tell Me Nothing!

Bourbon on Division
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.18

About

Hosted by RhymSter / Curated by Mafia & RhymSter

-Fashion Show w/ local brands & models-DJS (Hip Hop to House to Dance)

-4 to 5 different performances (multiple genres)

Example: Corrido or Banda band / rappers / singers-Vendors (businesses such as tat...

This is a 21+ event
RhymSter
Lineup

2
DJ Curt Henny, Lady Sinatra, Scoochie Boochie and 2 more

Venue

Bourbon on Division

2050 West Division Street, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

