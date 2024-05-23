Top track

Tell Me (Feat. Saoirse Ronan)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Super! & Les Inrocks présentent : Italians Do It Better : Desire & Johnny Jewel

Trabendo
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€26.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tell Me (Feat. Saoirse Ronan)
Got a code?

About

Super! et Les Inrocks présentent Italian Do it Better avec Johnny Jewel et Desire

Rendez-vous au Trabendo le 23 mai 2024 pour la soirée exceptionnel du label Italian Do It Better !

Johnny Jewel

Desire

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Johnny Jewel, Desire

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.