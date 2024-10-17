Top track

Tom Robinson

Islington Assembly Hall
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £35.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The first Tom Robinson Band emerged amid the turmoil of late 70s Britain - in a time of punk rock, political unrest and economic gloom. TRB became known for the hit single 2-4- 6-8 Motorway, their vocal support of Rock Against Racism and for the anthem Sin...

Presented by SJM Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tom Robinson

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

