Top track

Pick Me Up After Work

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

An Only Child, Tara, Neutral Cloud

The Sultan Room
Tue, 5 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pick Me Up After Work
Got a code?

About

Experience a night of avant-garde artistry, featuring the enigmatic Tara performing work from her latest EP "Gimmick" followed by mesmerizing choreography from An Only Child. Unveiling a blend of classic and new material from their anticipated sophomore al...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tara, An Only Child, Neutral Cloud

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.