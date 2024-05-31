Top track

Italians Do It Better: Johnny Jewel's 50th Birthday Party

Location TBA, New York City
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
About

Italians Do It Better presents: Johnny Jewel's 50th birtday party, secret location NYC. Featuring a special lineup of label aritsts & friends.

21+
Presented by Knockdown Center
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Johnny Jewel, Desire

Location TBA, New York City

New York, NY, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

