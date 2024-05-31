Top track

Desire - Under Your Spell

Italians Do It Better: Johnny Jewel's 50th Birthday Party

Knockdown Center
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$35.80

About

Italians Do It Better presents: Johnny Jewel's 50th birtday party at Knockdown Center.

Lineup:

Black Marble

Desire

Johnny Jewel

Farah

Orion

Mothermary

Joon

w/ DJ Justine D

21+
Knockdown Center
Lineup

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

