Open Mic à la manière d'Owaza

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Free
Depuis plus de 5 ans, OWAZA est une association qui participe au rayonnement culturel de l'Ile-de-France grâce à une multitude d'évènements tout au long de l'année. Concerts, Open-mic ou encore DJ sets, le collectif a su diversifier ses activités en propos...

Tout public
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

