DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Decemberists - A Peaceable Kingdom Tour

History
Mon, 6 May, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Decemberists - A Peaceable Kingdom

North American Tour 2024

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Decemberists

Venue

History

1663 Queen Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1G5, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.