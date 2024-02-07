DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Open mic Faccio Cose

Yellow Square Roma
Wed, 7 Feb, 9:30 pm
ComedyRoma
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Faccio Cose - it's a lifestyle, it's an evening full of friends "making things".

It is a stage open to ALL: musicians, actors, performers, poets and stand up comedians.

How does the open mic work?

Book the slot via message (@facciocoseroma on Instagram)...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da PIERRE SRL.
Venue

Yellow Square Roma

Via Palestro 51, 00185 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

