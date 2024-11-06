DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WERENOI

Zénith de Lille
Wed, 6 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLille
€49.98
Depuis 2021, WERENOI connait une ascension fulgurante.

Performant dans le fond et la forme, il cumule déjà, 7 singles d’or, 4 singles de platine, 1 disque d’or, 1 double disque de platine, plus de 200 millions de stream sur spotify et près de 100 mill...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par PLAY TWO LIVE & PLR MUSIC
Lineup

WeRenoi

Venue

Zénith de Lille

1 Boulevard Des Cités Unies, 59777 Lille, France
Doors open7:00 pm

