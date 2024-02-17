DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jarana & Peña Trinitaria

Peña Recreativa Trinitaria
Sat, 17 Feb, 2:00 pm
PartyMálaga
€8.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El sábado 17 de febrero Jarana vuelve al parking de la Peña Trinitaria, desde las 14h hasta las 23h, para que bailemos al aire libre con la música de una selección de los Djs que han pasado por nuestras fiestas en estos 5 años.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Jarana.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Peña Recreativa Trinitaria

Plaza De La Aurora 3, 29009 Málaga, provincia de Málaga, España
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.