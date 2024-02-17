DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El sábado 17 de febrero Jarana vuelve al parking de la Peña Trinitaria, desde las 14h hasta las 23h, para que bailemos al aire libre con la música de una selección de los Djs que han pasado por nuestras fiestas en estos 5 años.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.