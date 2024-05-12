DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nduduzo Makhathini + Omer Klein & Studnitzky

Emmauskirche
Sun, 12 May, 6:30 pm
GigsBerlin
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Make sure to not miss this outstanding night with the South African piano virtuoso Nduduzo Makhathini followed by a performance of Omer Klein & Studnitzky.

Nduduzo Makhathini grew up in the lush and rugged hillscapes of umGungundlovu in South Africa, a pe...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von XJB Holding Gmbh.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nduduzo Makhathini, Omer Klein, STUDNITZKY

Venue

Emmauskirche

Lausitzer Platz 8 A, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.