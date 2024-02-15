DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Heartcore

The End
Thu, 15 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
𝐻𝐸𝒜𝑅𝒯𝒞♥𝑅𝐸 🏹 𝕧𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤

hatechild. b2b baby infierno

dasychira b2b DJ GTA V

dani rev b2b akafaë

qualiatik b2b dj æææ

djltuhxmx

Hosted by: Melting Point + Unseelie

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hatechild, Dasychira, Dani Rev and 6 more

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

