Powerplant & Support: Kilo+++

Hafenklang
Tue, 13 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€13.64

About

Powerplant occurs somewhere in the shadows of synth and post-punk that produces music to be listened to only at night. Once a solitary bedroom project of Ukrainian Theo Zhykharyev, that found its footing on the Internet and grew meat around the bone, becom...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Powerplant

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany

Doors open7:00 pm

