Sundown Sunday

SipSip Calypso Rum Bar at the Mayfair Hotel
Sun, 25 Feb, 2:00 pm
PartyMiami
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Spend your Presidents' Day Sunday poolside at Mayfair's rooftop SipSip, with music by Pizzarro & Pal, Sinopoli & Maccabi and Kate Ozz.

Bring your bathing suit, and we'll provide the fun for our one-year anniversary.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by S[LAB] and 1995.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kate Ozz, Sinopoli (DJ), Maccabi and 1 more

Venue

SipSip Calypso Rum Bar at the Mayfair Hotel

3000 Florida Avenue, Miami, Florida 33133, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

