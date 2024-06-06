DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“Devastating alt pop” is how Phoebe Green sums up her sound. Before signing to Chess Club Records, the Manchester-based singer-songwriter self-released her debut indie pop album – 2016’s 02:00am – on her 18th birthday. Since then, she’s received a Billie E
Read more
Following the release of her much acclaimed debut album 'Lucky Me', Phoebe Green returns to headline shows with an EP release show at LDN's The Grace. Be there.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.