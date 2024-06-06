Top track

PHOEBE GREEN

The Grace
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Phoebe Green

“Devastating alt pop” is how Phoebe Green sums up her sound. Before signing to Chess Club Records, the Manchester-based singer-songwriter self-released her debut indie pop album – 2016’s 02:00am – on her 18th birthday. Since then, she’s received a Billie E Read more

Event information

Following the release of her much acclaimed debut album 'Lucky Me', Phoebe Green returns to headline shows with an EP release show at LDN's The Grace. Be there.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CloseUp.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Phoebe Green

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

