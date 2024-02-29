DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DOTS - NAIMA FARAO' - Full Live Band

BIKO
Thu, 29 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
Naima Faraò presenta DOTS, l'album di debutto in uscita l'1 marzo via Beat Machine Records, i cui brani originali sono caratterizzati da un songwriting sperimentale, unito all’interesse per la ricerca timbrica e all’attenzione per strutture e metrich...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

