Miracle Sweepstakes, Birthday Ass & more

Sleepwalk
Fri, 22 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73
About

Miracle Sweepstakes: The origins of Miracle Sweepstakes can be traced to a high school art class, where drummer Ian Miniero and singer/guitarist Craig Heed bonded over Kid A, The Killing Moon, and a portrait Heed did of The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr. The...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States

Doors open7:00 pm

