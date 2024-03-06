DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

All Jokes Hosted by Chanel Ali

The Meadows
Wed, 6 Mar, 8:30 pm
ComedyNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A Stand Up Comedy show hosted by Chanel Ali (Comedy Central) with Joyelle Nicole Johnson (Peacock/HBO), Rojo Perez (NBC), Napoleon Emill (HBO/Showtime), Courtney Maginnis, Vee Lince, plus Special Guests

This is a 21+ event
Chanel Ali
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

