DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for our Soft Opening party where we’ll be warming you up for our most iconic season yet and you’ll be amongst the first to experience the island’s ultimate day club. Get acquainted with Ibiza summer 2024 by dipping your toes into our pool and soaki...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.