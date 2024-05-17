Top track

Ed Cosens

The Albion Rooms
Fri, 17 May, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A long-time lynchpin of the Sheffield music scene, best known as the guitarist and co-songwriter in Reverend & The Makers, Ed waited to make his solo debut until the time felt right. Only when his storytelling songs naturally found their own sound did he f...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Albion Rooms.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

31 Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2HL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

