Indocili 3 Bozzelli + Cappiello

Cinema Beltrade
Tue, 20 Feb, 9:50 pm
FilmMilano
From €6
PROIEZIONE SPECIALE, IN SALA GLI AUTORI

● GIOCHI ●

Una madre vuole giocare con il figlio che non le parla. Un ragazzo vuole scoprire cosa il suo amico ha regalato a una ragazza più magra di lui. Un gatto è scomparso.
Ma sono solo giochi.

● AMATEUR ●...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:50 pm

