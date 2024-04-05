Top track

Elsewhere Presents: Flight Facilities

Knockdown Center
Fri, 5 Apr, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$37.34

About

Elsewhere presents Flight Facilities. The Australian duo are guaranteed party starters, bringing a huge bouncy energy to every stage.

21+
Knockdown Center
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flight Facilities

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

