Top track

Tanlines

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

High Waisted / Hasty / dj set Just Milk

Sleepwalk
Sat, 10 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tanlines
Got a code?

About

> HIGH WAISTED

> HASTY

> DJ set by JUST MILK

> doors 10pm ... $10 advace

High Waisted -

SPOTIFY

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3mnkKjjmtXT6mpSAxUSiIo?si=a95aGdDhR4ObkSIr_jNfUw

IG

https://www.instagram.com/gethighwaistedd/

Hasty -https://www.i...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

High Waisted

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.