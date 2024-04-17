Top track

Ares ZGZ - Danger

Ares ZGZ

Cadavra
Wed, 17 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Primera fecha del artista Ares ZGZ en Madrid, también conocido como STARBOY.

Ares ZGZ es un artista emergente de Zaragoza, que tras lanzar en diciembre su primer disco como carta de presentación, está comenzando a dar sus primeros shows en las grand...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

