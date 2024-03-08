DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Minimal Schlager SXSW Fundraiser ft. Ello Sun + Blousey

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SON Estrella Galicia & Paper Dress Live present a SXSW fundraiser for electronic trailblazers Mininal Schlager plus special guests Ello Sun & Blousey.

MINIMAL SCHLAGER

Based between London and Berlin, Minimal Schlager stand at the crossroads between Ital...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Live & Estrella Galicia.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ello Sun, Minimal Schlager

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

