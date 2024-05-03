Top track

Yot Club - Spiral Stairs

Yotclub

Mahall's
Fri, 3 May, 7:30 pm
GigsCleveland
About Yot Club

Often recording his music in his car, Yot Club is Mississippi’s lo-fi bedroom pop savant. Initially uploading demos to Soundcloud, he scored a viral hit with the single ‘YKWIM?’.

Event information

Yot Club
Boyscott

Mahall's
7:30 PM Doors

All ages
Presented by Mahall's.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yot Club, Boyscott

Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

