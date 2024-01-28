DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Austin Witches' Market

Radio East
Sun, 28 Jan, 10:00 am
GigsAustin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

WITCHES MARKET BRUNCH + SPELLCRAFT WORKSHOP + NEW YEAR CANDLE CLEANSE

A local community events specializing in witchcraft, magick, herbalism, spiritual readings, and handmade artisan goods. Our markets feature a rotating roster of over 200 witchy vendors!...

All ages
Presented by Radio East.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open10:00 am

