DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tickets avail at the door
Los Angeles fam, don't forget to pencil in February 18 for a thrilling fusion of art and music at Wonzimer. Experience Krane, Demenz (MIA), TY Salone. Ensure your tickets are secured for an experience you won't forget!
'Sunday S...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.