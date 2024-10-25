DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Burlesque Idol

The Hippodrome Casino
Fri, 25 Oct, 6:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £18
About

Europe’s most prestigious Burlesque competition has reached it's 14th year and YOU can help decide who will tassel-twirl their way to victory! Over the past 12 years budding burlesque starlets from all over the UK and the world have tasselled, shimmied and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by House of Burlesque.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Hippodrome Casino

Cranbourn St, London, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

