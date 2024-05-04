DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Men They Couldn't Hang - 40th Anniversary Tour

Patterns
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Devastated by the passing of friend and founder member Stefan Cush during the Covid lockdown, TMTCH are responding in the only way they know how; writing, recording and playing live to their ever loyal and growing community of fans. This anniversary tour w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Gig Cartel.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Men They Couldn’t Hang

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

