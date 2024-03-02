DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HELLCORE UK Vol. 1

Peckham Audio
Sat, 2 Mar, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Hellcore presenting our first event in the UK!

Featuring performances by BVDLVD, BRUHMANEGOD, SKYTE, XELISHURT, Vythe, Dexndre, Xiidolor, K.V.N, Synsy, Quankk & MORE!

This event WILL sell out, get ready to go wild.

(18+ ONLY)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Audio.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
BvdLvd, BRUHMANEGOD, K.V.N and 4 more

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.