Top track

Subterranean Kids - A Quién Queréis Engañar (Los Ojos De La Víctima, 1987)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Subterranean + Cotton Guest

Atzavara Club
Fri, 16 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsGirona
€11.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Subterranean Kids - A Quién Queréis Engañar (Los Ojos De La Víctima, 1987)
Got a code?

About

El nou projecte dels SUBTERRANEAN arribarà al TZVR Club de St Feliu de Guíxols el 16 i 17 de febrer de 2024 presentant la nova formació, nascuda després de la reunió de Subterranean Kids aquest 2023 quan van acceptar l'encàrrec de tocar pel comiat de NOFX....

Este es un evento 16+
Presented by Polar Nights
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Subterranean Kids

Venue

Atzavara Club

Carretera De Palamós 266, 17220 Sant Feliu de Guíxols, provincia de Gerona, España
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.