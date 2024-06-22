DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: Milan

Carroponte
Sat, 22 Jun, 3:00 pm
DJSesto San Giovanni
From €34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Milan! We’re passing through the city for our World Tour again this year. Tickets go live Wed 31st Jan at 10AM CET.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Boiler Room

Venue

Carroponte

Via Luigi Granelli 1, 20099 Sesto San Giovanni città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.