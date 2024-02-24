DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CYK Central 22.2 FM

The Globe (London)
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

22.2 FM × The Globe Club have come together to embrace the world of Ultrap, this time, embracing the eclectic nature of Trap music. Cyber stellar DJs to push you further out of the system.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Globe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Globe (London)

103 Talbot Rd, London W11 2AT, UK
Doors open10:30 pm

